Brave History March 18th, 2018 - ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE, CINDERELLA, DANGEROUS TOYS, DOKKEN, AEROSMITH, AUTOGRAPH, BURY YOUR DEAD, AVANTASIA, BLOODBOUND, TOKYO BLADE, U.D.O., DEMON HUNTER, And More!
March 18, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 52nd Birthday Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966
Happy 66th Birthday Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952
Happy 55th Birthday Jeff LaBar (CINDERELLA) - March 18th, 1963
Happy 53rd Birthday Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965
Happy 52nd Birthday Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966
Happy 21st Birthday AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997
Happy 21st Birthday AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997
Happy 10th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011
Happy 2nd Birthday
CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc – March 18th, 2016
CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge – March 18th, 2016
GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP) – March 18th, 2016
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night – March 18th, 2016
MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond – March 18th, 2016
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade – March 18th, 2016
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown – March 18th, 2016
(Jerry Cantrell photo by Emelie Andersson)