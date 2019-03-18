Brave History March 18th, 2019 - ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE, CINDERELLA, DANGEROUS TOYS, DOKKEN, AEROSMITH, AUTOGRAPH, BURY YOUR DEAD, AVANTASIA, BLOODBOUND, TOKYO BLADE, U.D.O., DEMON HUNTER, And More!

Happy 53rd Birthday Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966



R.I.P. Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952 - March 17th, 2019



Happy 56th Birthday Jeff LaBar (CINDERELLA) - March 18th, 1963



Happy 54th Birthday Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965



Happy 53rd Birthday Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966



Happy 22nd Birthday AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997



Happy 22nd Birthday AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997



Happy 11th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday

CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc – March 18th, 2016

CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge – March 18th, 2016

GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP) – March 18th, 2016

HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night – March 18th, 2016

MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond – March 18th, 2016

MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade – March 18th, 2016

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown – March 18th, 2016

(Jerry Cantrell photo by Emelie Andersson)