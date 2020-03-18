Brave History March 18th, 2020 - ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE, CINDERELLA, DANGEROUS TOYS, DOKKEN, AEROSMITH, AUTOGRAPH, BURY YOUR DEAD, AVANTASIA, BLOODBOUND, TOKYO BLADE, U.D.O., DEMON HUNTER, And More!
March 18, 2020, 44 minutes ago
Happy 54th Birthday Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966
R.I.P. Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952 - March 17th, 2019
Happy 57th Birthday Jeff LaBar (CINDERELLA) - March 18th, 1963
Happy 55th Birthday Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965
Happy 54th Birthday Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966
Happy 23rd Birthday AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997
Happy 12th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday (March 18th, 2016)
CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc
CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge
GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP)
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night
MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown
(Jerry Cantrell photo by Emelie Andersson)