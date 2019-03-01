Brave History March 1st, 2019 - PINK FLOYD, THE WHO, SKID ROW, RUSH, AEROSMITH, KROKUS, QUIET RIOT, JUDAS PRIEST, OBSCURA, ROTTING CHRIST, SAXON, And More!
Happy 46th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s Dark Side Of The Moon – March 1st, 1973
Happy 75th Birthday Roger Daltrey (THE WHO) - March 1st, 1944
Happy 56th Birthday Rob Affuso (ex-SKID ROW) March 1st, 1963
Happy 45th Birthday RUSH’s Rush - March 1st, 1974
Happy 45th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Get Your Wings - March 1st, 1974
Happy 37th Birthday KROKUS’ One Vice At A Time - March 1st, 1982
Happy 24th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Down To The Bone - March 1st, 1995
Happy 14th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Angel Of Retribution - March 1st, 2005
Happy 7th Birthday OBSCURA’s Illegimitation – March 1st, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy – March 1st, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday SAXON’s Sacrifice – March 1st, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday AFTER THE BURIAL’s Forging A Future Self - March 1st, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s Pepper's Ghost - March 1st, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday MORTEMIA's Misere Mortem - March 1st, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday
GRAYCEON’s All We Destroy – March 1st, 2011
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s New World Shadows – March 1st, 2011
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s The Collective – March 1st, 2011
WEEDEATER’s Jason…The Dragon – March 1st, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
CRYSTALLION’s Killer – March 1st, 2013
THYRFING’s De Ödeslösa – March 1st, 2013
WOLFCHANT’s Embraced By Fire – March 1st, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday AURORA BOREALIS’ Worldshapers – March 1st, 2014