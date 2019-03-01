Brave History March 1st, 2019 - PINK FLOYD, THE WHO, SKID ROW, RUSH, AEROSMITH, KROKUS, QUIET RIOT, JUDAS PRIEST, OBSCURA, ROTTING CHRIST, SAXON, And More!

Happy 46th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s Dark Side Of The Moon – March 1st, 1973



Happy 75th Birthday Roger Daltrey (THE WHO) - March 1st, 1944



Happy 56th Birthday Rob Affuso (ex-SKID ROW) March 1st, 1963



Happy 45th Birthday RUSH’s Rush - March 1st, 1974



Happy 45th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Get Your Wings - March 1st, 1974



Happy 37th Birthday KROKUS’ One Vice At A Time - March 1st, 1982



Happy 24th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Down To The Bone - March 1st, 1995



Happy 14th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Angel Of Retribution - March 1st, 2005



Happy 7th Birthday OBSCURA’s Illegimitation – March 1st, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy – March 1st, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday SAXON’s Sacrifice – March 1st, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday AFTER THE BURIAL’s Forging A Future Self - March 1st, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s Pepper's Ghost - March 1st, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday MORTEMIA's Misere Mortem - March 1st, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday

GRAYCEON’s All We Destroy – March 1st, 2011

OMNIUM GATHERUM’s New World Shadows – March 1st, 2011

SCALE THE SUMMIT’s The Collective – March 1st, 2011

WEEDEATER’s Jason…The Dragon – March 1st, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

CRYSTALLION’s Killer – March 1st, 2013

THYRFING’s De Ödeslösa – March 1st, 2013

WOLFCHANT’s Embraced By Fire – March 1st, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday AURORA BOREALIS’ Worldshapers – March 1st, 2014