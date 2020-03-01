Brave History March 1st, 2020 - PINK FLOYD, THE WHO, SKID ROW, RUSH, AEROSMITH, KROKUS, QUIET RIOT, JUDAS PRIEST, OBSCURA, ROTTING CHRIST, SAXON, And More!

March 1, 2020, 35 minutes ago

Happy 47th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s Dark Side Of The Moon – March 1st, 1973

Happy 76th Birthday Roger Daltrey (THE WHO) - March 1st, 1944

Happy 57th Birthday Rob Affuso (ex-SKID ROW) March 1st, 1963

Happy 46th Birthday RUSH’s Rush - March 1st, 1974

Happy 46th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Get Your Wings - March 1st, 1974

Happy 38th Birthday KROKUS’ One Vice At A Time - March 1st, 1982

Happy 25th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Down To The Bone - March 1st, 1995

Happy 15th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Angel Of Retribution - March 1st, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday OBSCURA’s Illegimitation – March 1st, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy – March 1st, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday SAXON’s Sacrifice – March 1st, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday IN FLAMES’ I, The Mask – March 1st, 2019

Happy 1st Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Verdict – March 1st, 2019

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday AFTER THE BURIAL’s Forging A Future Self - March 1st, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s Pepper's Ghost - March 1st, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday MORTEMIA's Misere Mortem - March 1st, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday (March 1st, 2011)
GRAYCEON’s All We Destroy 
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s New World Shadows 
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s The Collective 
WEEDEATER’s Jason…The Dragon 

Happy 7th Birthday (March 1st, 2013)
CRYSTALLION’s Killer 
THYRFING’s De Ödeslösa 
WOLFCHANT’s Embraced By Fire 

Happy 6th Birthday AURORA BOREALIS’ Worldshapers – March 1st, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday (March 1st, 2019)
DARKWATER’s Human
DEMON HUNTER’s Peace and War 
MARK MORTON’s Anesthetic 
MIKE TRAMP’s Stray From The Flock
WHILE SHE SLEEPS’ So What?

 



