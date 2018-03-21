Brave History March 21st, 2018 - AC/DC, SUPERTRAMP, STRYPER, VIXEN, PINK FLOYD, DIO, PANTERA, OLD MAN'S CHILD, FIREWIND, JON OLIVA'S PAIN, KORPIKLAANI, CANNIBAL CORPSE, And THE HAUNTED
March 21, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 41st Birthday AC/DC's Let There Be Rock - March 21st, 1977
Happy 68th Birthday Roger Hodgson (SUPERTRAMP) - March 21st, 1950
Happy 58th Birthday Robert Sweet (STRYPER) - March 21st, 1960
Happy 55th Birthday Sharon "Share" Pedersen (now Ross) (VIXEN) - March 21st, 1963
Happy 35th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s The Final Cut: A Requiem For The Post-War Dream by Roger Waters - March 21st, 1983
Happy 18th Birthday DIO’s Magica - March 21st, 2000
Happy 18th Birthday PANTERA’s Reinventing The Steel - March 21st, 2000
Happy 17th Birthday OLD MAN’S CHILD's Revelation 666: The Curse Of Damnation - March 21st, 2000
Happy 10th Birthday FIREWIND’s The Premonition - March 21st, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday JON OLIVA'S PAIN’s Global Warning - March 21st, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Korven Kuningas - March 21st, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Kill - March 21st, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Unseen - March 21st, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
BENIGHTED’s Asylum Cave - March 21st, 2011
ARTILLERY’s My Blood - March 21st, 2011
SOUNDGARDEN’s Live On I-5 - March 21st, 2011