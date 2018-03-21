Brave History March 21st, 2018 - AC/DC, SUPERTRAMP, STRYPER, VIXEN, PINK FLOYD, DIO, PANTERA, OLD MAN'S CHILD, FIREWIND, JON OLIVA'S PAIN, KORPIKLAANI, CANNIBAL CORPSE, And THE HAUNTED

March 21, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities ac/dc supertramp stryper vixen pink floyd pantera dio old man's child firewind jon oliva's pain korpiklaani cannibal corpse the haunted

Happy 41st Birthday AC/DC's Let There Be Rock - March 21st, 1977 

Happy 68th Birthday Roger Hodgson (SUPERTRAMP) - March 21st, 1950

Happy 58th Birthday Robert Sweet (STRYPER) - March 21st, 1960

Happy 55th Birthday Sharon "Share" Pedersen (now Ross) (VIXEN) - March 21st, 1963

Happy 35th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s The Final Cut: A Requiem For The Post-War Dream by Roger Waters - March 21st, 1983

Happy 18th Birthday DIO’s Magica - March 21st, 2000

Happy 18th Birthday PANTERA’s Reinventing The Steel - March 21st, 2000

Happy 17th Birthday OLD MAN’S CHILD's Revelation 666: The Curse Of Damnation - March 21st, 2000

Happy 10th Birthday FIREWIND’s The Premonition - March 21st, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday JON OLIVA'S PAIN’s Global Warning - March 21st, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Korven Kuningas - March 21st, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Kill - March 21st, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Unseen - March 21st, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday 
BENIGHTED’s Asylum Cave - March 21st, 2011
ARTILLERY’s My Blood - March 21st, 2011
SOUNDGARDEN’s Live On I-5 - March 21st, 2011

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

