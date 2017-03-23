Brave History March 23rd, 2017 - GWAR, JUDAS PRIEST, VAN HALEN, FATES WARNING, IRON MAIDEN, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SCORPIONS, CYNIC, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!

R.I.P. David Murray "Dave" Brockie (GWAR): August 30th, 1963 – March 23rd, 2014

Happy 41st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sad Wings Of Destiny - March 23rd, 1976

Happy 38th Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen II - March 23rd, 1979

Happy 28th Birthday FATES WARNING's No Exit - March 23rd, 1988

Happy 19th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Virtual XI - March 23rd, 1998

Happy 13th Birthday GUNS N’ ROSES’ Greatest Hits - March 23rd 2004

Happy 8th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s For Lies I Sire - March 23rd, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Sting In The Tail – March 23rd, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday CYNIC’s The Portal Tapes – March 23rd, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Circle Of The Oath – March 23rd, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday THE GENTLE STORM’s Diary – March 23rd, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday MICHAEL SCHENKER’S TEMPLE OF ROCK’s Spirit On A Mission – March 23rd, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday SUN CAGED’s Artemisia – March 23rd, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday REVOLUTION’s Age Of Aquarius – March 23rd, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday
AURA NOIR’s Out To Die – March 23rd, 2012
GUN BARREL’s Brace For Impact – March 23rd, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday
OCEANO’s Ascendants – March 23rd, 2015
WHILE SHE SLEEPS’ Brainwashed – March 23rd, 2015

