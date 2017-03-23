Brave History March 23rd, 2017 - GWAR, JUDAS PRIEST, VAN HALEN, FATES WARNING, IRON MAIDEN, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SCORPIONS, CYNIC, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!

March 23, 2017, an hour ago

R.I.P. David Murray "Dave" Brockie (GWAR): August 30th, 1963 – March 23rd, 2014



Happy 41st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sad Wings Of Destiny - March 23rd, 1976



Happy 38th Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen II - March 23rd, 1979



Happy 28th Birthday FATES WARNING's No Exit - March 23rd, 1988



Happy 19th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Virtual XI - March 23rd, 1998



Happy 13th Birthday GUNS N’ ROSES’ Greatest Hits - March 23rd 2004



Happy 8th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s For Lies I Sire - March 23rd, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Sting In The Tail – March 23rd, 2010



Happy 5th Birthday CYNIC’s The Portal Tapes – March 23rd, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Circle Of The Oath – March 23rd, 2012



Happy 2nd Birthday THE GENTLE STORM’s Diary – March 23rd, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday MICHAEL SCHENKER’S TEMPLE OF ROCK’s Spirit On A Mission – March 23rd, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday SUN CAGED’s Artemisia – March 23rd, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday REVOLUTION’s Age Of Aquarius – March 23rd, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday

AURA NOIR’s Out To Die – March 23rd, 2012

GUN BARREL’s Brace For Impact – March 23rd, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday

OCEANO’s Ascendants – March 23rd, 2015

WHILE SHE SLEEPS’ Brainwashed – March 23rd, 2015