March 26, 2017, 2 hours ago

Brave History March 26th, 2017 - AEROSMITH, BOSTON, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, GLENN HUGHES, SAHARA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, MORBID ANGEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH) - March 26th, 1948

Happy 68th Birthday Fran Sheehan (BOSTON) - March 26th, 1949

Happy 55th Birthday Jeff Plate (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, METAL CHURCH, SAVATAGE) - March 26th, 1962

Happy 53rd Birthday Thomas Larsson – March 26th, 1964 (GLENN HUGHES, SIX FEET UNDER, BALTIMOORE)

Happy 48th Birthday Hwang Chang Shik (SAHARA) – March 26th, 1969

Happy 44th Birthday Alessandro Lotta (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WINGDOM) – March 26th, 1973

Happy 52nd Birthday Trey Azagthoth (MORBID ANGEL) – March 26th, 1965

R.I.P. Randolpho (Randy) Francisco Castillo (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002 (51 years old) 

Happy 44th Birthday BECK, BOGERT & APPICE - March 26th, 1973

Happy 41st Birthday THIN LIZZY's Jailbreak - March 26th, 1976

Happy 37th Birthday VAN HALEN's Women and Children First - March 26th, 1980

Happy 32nd Birthday SLAYER’s Hell Awaits - March 26th, 1985

Happy 32nd Birthday KEEL’s The Right To Rock - March 26th, 1985

Happy 256h Birthday MR. BIG’s Lean Into It – March 26th, 1991

Happy 10th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007

Happy 5th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Urd – March 26th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday FLYING COLORS’ Flying Colors – March 26th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Equilibrium – March 26th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s En Vivo! (DVD) – March 26th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday
NAGLFAR’s Teras – March 26th, 2012
WODENSTHRONE’s The Storm – March 26th, 2012
WRETCHED’s Son Of Perdition – March 26th, 2012

