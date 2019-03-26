Brave History March 26th, 2019 - AEROSMITH, BOSTON, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, GLENN HUGHES, SAHARA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, MORBID ANGEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE, And More!

March 26, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 71st Birthday Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH) - March 26th, 1948



Happy 70th Birthday Fran Sheehan (BOSTON) - March 26th, 1949



Happy 57th Birthday Jeff Plate (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, METAL CHURCH, SAVATAGE) - March 26th, 1962



Happy 55th Birthday Thomas Larsson – March 26th, 1964 (GLENN HUGHES, SIX FEET UNDER, BALTIMOORE)



Happy 50th Birthday Hwang Chang Shik (SAHARA) – March 26th, 1969



Happy 46th Birthday Alessandro Lotta (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WINGDOM) – March 26th, 1973



Happy 54th Birthday Trey Azagthoth (MORBID ANGEL) – March 26th, 1965



R.I.P. Randolpho (Randy) Francisco Castillo (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002 (51 years old)



Happy 46th Birthday BECK, BOGERT & APPICE - March 26th, 1973



Happy 43rd Birthday THIN LIZZY's Jailbreak - March 26th, 1976



Happy 39th Birthday VAN HALEN's Women and Children First - March 26th, 1980



Happy 34th Birthday SLAYER’s Hell Awaits - March 26th, 1985



Happy 34th Birthday KEEL’s The Right To Rock - March 26th, 1985



Happy 28th Birthday MR. BIG’s Lean Into It – March 26th, 1991



Happy 12th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Urd – March 26th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday FLYING COLORS’ Flying Colors – March 26th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Equilibrium – March 26th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s En Vivo! (DVD) – March 26th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

NAGLFAR’s Teras – March 26th, 2012

WODENSTHRONE’s The Storm – March 26th, 2012

WRETCHED’s Son Of Perdition – March 26th, 2012