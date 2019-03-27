Brave History March 27th, 2019 - SCORPIONS, STATUS QUO, GENESIS, STRATOVARIUS, SLASH, ROSE TATTOO, RATT, BON JOVI, MORS PRINCIPIUM EST, CANDLEMASS, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Love At First Sting - March 27th, 1984



Happy 73rd Birthday Andy Bown (STATUS QUO) - March 27th, 1946



Happy 69th Birthday Tony Banks (GENESIS) - March 27th, 1950



Happy 56th Birthday Jörg Michael (STRATOVARIUS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RAGE, RUNNING WILD) - March 27th, 1963



Happy 49th Birthday Brent Fitz (SLASH, ALICE COOPER, VINCE NEIL) - March 27th, 1970



R.I.P. Peter William "Pete" Wells (ROSE TATTOO): December 31st, 1946 – March 27th, 2006 (59 years old)



Happy 35th Birthday RATT’s Out Of The Cellar - March 27, 1984



Happy 34th Birthday BON JOVI’s 7800º Fahrenheit - March 27th, 1985



Happy 12th Birthday MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Liberation = Termination - March 27th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Death Magic Doom - March 27th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Long Live Heavy Metal – March 27th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday KILL DEVIL HILL’s Kill Devil Hill – March 27th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s Koloss – March 27th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday OVERKILL’s The Electric Age – March 27th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful – March 27th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Out Of The Darkness – March 27th, 2012

BLACK BREATH’s Sentenced To Life – March 27th, 2012

DARK EMPIRE’s From Refuge To Ruin – March 27th, 2012

OSI’s Fire Make Thunder – March 27th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday LOCH VOSTOK’s From These Waters