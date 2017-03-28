Brave History March 28th, 2017 - LED ZEPPELIN, JETHRO TULL, SPACE ODYSSEY, HELIX, SKID ROW, PHOBIA, FINNTROLL, THRESHOLD, ILLDISPOSED, KAMELOT, ATREYU, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

March 28, 2017, 11 minutes ago

Happy 44th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Houses Of The Holy - March 28th, 1973

Happy 69th Birthday John Spencer Evans (JETHRO TULL) - March 28th, 1948

Happy 45th Birthday Richard Andersson (SPACE ODYSSEY, TIME REQUIEM, MAJESTIC) - March 28th, 1972

Happy 36th Birthday HELIX’ White Lace & Black Leather - March 28th, 1981

Happy 22nd Birthday SKID ROW’s Subhuman Race - March 28th, 1995

Happy 11th Birthday ATREYU’s A Death-Grip On Yesterday - March 28th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday PHOBIA’s Cruel - March 28th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday FINTROLL’s Ur Jordens Djup - March 28th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Dead Reckoning - March 28th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday ILLDISPOSED’s The Prestige - March 28th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday KAMELOT’s Ghost Opera: The Second Coming - March 28th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Razorback Killers – March 28th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday ANETTE OLZON’s Shine – March 28th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday BLACKFIELD’s Welcome To My DNA – March 28th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday 
DOL AMMAD’s Cosmic Gods: Episode 1 – Hyperspeed – March 28th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday TROLLFEST’s Kaptein Kaos – March 28th, 2014

MIKE TRAMP - "Coming Home" (Mighty Music)

OBITUARY Shows You “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

