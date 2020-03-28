Brave History March 28th, 2020 - SKID ROW, LED ZEPPELIN, JETHRO TULL, SPACE ODYSSEY, HELIX, PHOBIA, FINNTROLL, THRESHOLD, ILLDISPOSED, KAMELOT, ATREYU, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

March 28, 2020, an hour ago

Brave History March 28th, 2020 - SKID ROW, LED ZEPPELIN, JETHRO TULL, SPACE ODYSSEY, HELIX, PHOBIA, FINNTROLL, THRESHOLD, ILLDISPOSED, KAMELOT, ATREYU, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday SKID ROW’s Subhuman Race - March 28th, 1995

Happy 47th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Houses Of The Holy - March 28th, 1973

Happy 72nd Birthday John Spencer Evans (JETHRO TULL) - March 28th, 1948

Happy 48th Birthday Richard Andersson (SPACE ODYSSEY, TIME REQUIEM, MAJESTIC) - March 28th, 1972

Happy 39th Birthday HELIX’ White Lace & Black Leather - March 28th, 1981

Happy 14th Birthday ATREYU’s A Death-Grip On Yesterday - March 28th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday PHOBIA’s Cruel - March 28th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday FINTROLL’s Ur Jordens Djup - March 28th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Dead Reckoning - March 28th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday ILLDISPOSED’s The Prestige - March 28th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday KAMELOT’s Ghost Opera: The Second Coming - March 28th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Razorback Killers – March 28th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday ANETTE OLZON’s Shine – March 28th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday BLACKFIELD’s Welcome To My DNA – March 28th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday 
DOL AMMAD’s Cosmic Gods: Episode 1 – Hyperspeed – March 28th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday TROLLFEST’s Kaptein Kaos – March 28th, 2014



NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

