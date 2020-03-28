Brave History March 28th, 2020 - SKID ROW, LED ZEPPELIN, JETHRO TULL, SPACE ODYSSEY, HELIX, PHOBIA, FINNTROLL, THRESHOLD, ILLDISPOSED, KAMELOT, ATREYU, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

March 28, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 25th Birthday SKID ROW’s Subhuman Race - March 28th, 1995



Happy 47th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Houses Of The Holy - March 28th, 1973



Happy 72nd Birthday John Spencer Evans (JETHRO TULL) - March 28th, 1948



Happy 48th Birthday Richard Andersson (SPACE ODYSSEY, TIME REQUIEM, MAJESTIC) - March 28th, 1972



Happy 39th Birthday HELIX’ White Lace & Black Leather - March 28th, 1981



Happy 14th Birthday ATREYU’s A Death-Grip On Yesterday - March 28th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday PHOBIA’s Cruel - March 28th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday FINTROLL’s Ur Jordens Djup - March 28th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Dead Reckoning - March 28th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday ILLDISPOSED’s The Prestige - March 28th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday KAMELOT’s Ghost Opera: The Second Coming - March 28th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Razorback Killers – March 28th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday ANETTE OLZON’s Shine – March 28th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday BLACKFIELD’s Welcome To My DNA – March 28th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday

DOL AMMAD’s Cosmic Gods: Episode 1 – Hyperspeed – March 28th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday TROLLFEST’s Kaptein Kaos – March 28th, 2014