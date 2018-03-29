Brave History March 29th, 2018 - SCORPIONS, TOTO, JANE'S ADDICTION, DONNIE VIE, DREAM THEATER, AMON AMARTH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, OBSCURA, ALEX SKOLNICK, And More!

March 29, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities scorpions toto jane's addiction donnie vie dream theater amon amarth between the buried and me cavalera conspiracy obscuray alex skolnick

Brave History March 29th, 2018 - SCORPIONS, TOTO, JANE'S ADDICTION, DONNIE VIE, DREAM THEATER, AMON AMARTH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, OBSCURA, ALEX SKOLNICK, And More!

Happy 36th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Blackout - March 29th, 1982

Happy 71st Birthday Robert Troy "Bobby" Kimball (TOTO) - March 29th, 1947

Happy 59th Birthday Peretz Bernstein (aka Perry Farrell) (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS) - March 29th, 1959

Happy 50th Birthday DONNIE VIE (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – March 29th, 1968

Happy 10th Birthday DREAM THEATER - Greatest Hit (...and 21 Other Pretty Cool Songs) - March 29th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Surtur Rising – March 29th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Best Of – March 29th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Blunt Force Trauma – March 29th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday OBSCURA’s Omnivium – March 29th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday ALEX SKOLNICK’s Alex Skolnick Trio – March 29th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Celestial Completion – March 29th, 2011
BLACKGUARD’s Firefight – March 29th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday PERSEFONE’s Spiritual Migration – March 29th, 2013

Featured Audio

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Mantra”

RICH DAVIS – “Mantra”

Latest Reviews