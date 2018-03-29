Brave History March 29th, 2018 - SCORPIONS, TOTO, JANE'S ADDICTION, DONNIE VIE, DREAM THEATER, AMON AMARTH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, OBSCURA, ALEX SKOLNICK, And More!

Happy 36th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Blackout - March 29th, 1982



Happy 71st Birthday Robert Troy "Bobby" Kimball (TOTO) - March 29th, 1947



Happy 59th Birthday Peretz Bernstein (aka Perry Farrell) (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS) - March 29th, 1959



Happy 50th Birthday DONNIE VIE (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – March 29th, 1968



Happy 10th Birthday DREAM THEATER - Greatest Hit (...and 21 Other Pretty Cool Songs) - March 29th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Surtur Rising – March 29th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Best Of – March 29th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Blunt Force Trauma – March 29th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday OBSCURA’s Omnivium – March 29th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday ALEX SKOLNICK’s Alex Skolnick Trio – March 29th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Celestial Completion – March 29th, 2011

BLACKGUARD’s Firefight – March 29th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday PERSEFONE’s Spiritual Migration – March 29th, 2013