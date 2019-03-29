Brave History March 29th, 2019 - SCORPIONS, TOTO, JANE'S ADDICTION, DONNIE VIE, DREAM THEATER, AMON AMARTH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, OBSCURA, ALEX SKOLNICK, And More!

Happy 37th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Blackout - March 29th, 1982



Happy 2nd Birthday Robert Troy "Bobby" Kimball (TOTO) - March 29th, 1947



Happy 60th Birthday Peretz Bernstein (aka Perry Farrell) (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS) - March 29th, 1959



Happy 51st Birthday DONNIE VIE (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – March 29th, 1968



Happy 11th Birthday DREAM THEATER - Greatest Hit (...and 21 Other Pretty Cool Songs) - March 29th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Surtur Rising – March 29th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Best Of – March 29th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Blunt Force Trauma – March 29th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday OBSCURA’s Omnivium – March 29th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday ALEX SKOLNICK’s Alex Skolnick Trio – March 29th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Celestial Completion – March 29th, 2011

BLACKGUARD’s Firefight – March 29th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday PERSEFONE’s Spiritual Migration – March 29th, 2013