Brave History March 30th, 2017 - ERIC CLAPTON, DANZIG, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, AEROSMITH, SOULFLY, HATESPHERE, MINISTRY, PRONG, And More!

March 30, 2017, 14 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities eric clapton danzig pretty boy floyd aerosmith soulfly hatesphere ministry prong

Happy 72nd Birthday ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945

Happy 51st Birthday Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966

Happy 49th Birthday Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968

Happy 13th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004

Happy 13th Birthday SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004

Happy 8th Birthday HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday
ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD) – March 30th, 2012
EXILIA’s Decode – March 30th, 2012
LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned – March 30th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

Finland’s ACHIOTE – “It’s A Trap”

