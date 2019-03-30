Brave History March 30th, 2019 - ERIC CLAPTON, DANZIG, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, FORBIDDEN, AEROSMITH, SOULFLY, HATESPHERE, MINISTRY, PRONG, And More!

Happy 74th Birthday ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945



Happy 53rd Birthday Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966



Happy 51st Birthday Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968



Happy 29th Birthday FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990



Happy 15th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004



Happy 15th Birthday SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004



Happy 10th Birthday HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD) – March 30th, 2012

EXILIA’s Decode – March 30th, 2012

LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned – March 30th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015

Happy 1st Birthday

ALESANA’s The Lost Chapters EP – March 30th, 2018

AUGURY’s Illusive Golden Age – March 30th, 2018

AYREON’s Ayreon Universe – The Best Of Ayreon Live – March 30th, 2018

BARREN EARTH’s A Complex Of Cages – March 30th, 2018

ESCAPE THE FATE’s I Am Human – March 30th, 2018

FAILURE’s In The Future (EP) – March 30th, 2018

J.B.O.’s Deutsche Vita – March 30th, 2018

LIGHT THE TORCH’s Revival – March 30th, 2018

MARC RIZZO’s Rotation – March 30th, 2018

NAPALM DEATH’s Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs – March 30th, 2018

NO ONE IS INNOCENT’s Frankenstein – March 30th, 2018

PRIMORDIAL’s Exile Amongst The Ruins – March 30th, 2018

ROB ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 Live – March 30th, 2018

ZEKE’s Hellbender – March 30th, 2018