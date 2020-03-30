Brave History March 30th, 2020 - FORBIDDEN, ERIC CLAPTON, DANZIG, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, AEROSMITH, SOULFLY, HATESPHERE, MINISTRY, PRONG, And More!
Happy 30th Birthday FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990
Happy 75th Birthday ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945
Happy 54th Birthday Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966
Happy 52nd Birthday Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968
Happy 16th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004
Happy 11th Birthday HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday (March 30th, 2012)
ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD)
EXILIA’s Decode
LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned
Happy 5th Birthday MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday (March 30th, 2018)
ALESANA’s The Lost Chapters EP
AUGURY’s Illusive Golden Age
AYREON’s Ayreon Universe – The Best Of Ayreon Live
BARREN EARTH’s A Complex Of Cages
ESCAPE THE FATE’s I Am Human
FAILURE’s In The Future (EP)
J.B.O.’s Deutsche Vita
LIGHT THE TORCH’s Revival
MARC RIZZO’s Rotation
NAPALM DEATH’s Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs
NO ONE IS INNOCENT’s Frankenstein
PRIMORDIAL’s Exile Amongst The Ruins
ROB ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 Live
ZEKE’s Hellbender