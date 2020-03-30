Brave History March 30th, 2020 - FORBIDDEN, ERIC CLAPTON, DANZIG, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, AEROSMITH, SOULFLY, HATESPHERE, MINISTRY, PRONG, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990

Happy 75th Birthday ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945

Happy 54th Birthday Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966

Happy 52nd Birthday Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968

Happy 16th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004

Happy 16th Birthday SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004

Happy 11th Birthday HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday (March 30th, 2012)
ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD)
EXILIA’s Decode 
LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned 

Happy 5th Birthday MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 30th, 2018)
ALESANA’s The Lost Chapters EP 
AUGURY’s Illusive Golden Age 
AYREON’s Ayreon Universe – The Best Of Ayreon Live 
BARREN EARTH’s A Complex Of Cages 
ESCAPE THE FATE’s I Am Human 
FAILURE’s In The Future (EP) 
J.B.O.’s Deutsche Vita 
LIGHT THE TORCH’s Revival 
MARC RIZZO’s Rotation 
NAPALM DEATH’s Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs 
NO ONE IS INNOCENT’s Frankenstein 
PRIMORDIAL’s Exile Amongst The Ruins 
ROB ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 Live 
ZEKE’s Hellbender 



