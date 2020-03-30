Brave History March 30th, 2020 - FORBIDDEN, ERIC CLAPTON, DANZIG, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, AEROSMITH, SOULFLY, HATESPHERE, MINISTRY, PRONG, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990



Happy 75th Birthday ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945



Happy 54th Birthday Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966



Happy 52nd Birthday Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968



Happy 16th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004



Happy 16th Birthday SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004



Happy 11th Birthday HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday (March 30th, 2012)

ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD)

EXILIA’s Decode

LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned

Happy 5th Birthday MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 30th, 2018)

ALESANA’s The Lost Chapters EP

AUGURY’s Illusive Golden Age

AYREON’s Ayreon Universe – The Best Of Ayreon Live

BARREN EARTH’s A Complex Of Cages

ESCAPE THE FATE’s I Am Human

FAILURE’s In The Future (EP)

J.B.O.’s Deutsche Vita

LIGHT THE TORCH’s Revival

MARC RIZZO’s Rotation

NAPALM DEATH’s Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs

NO ONE IS INNOCENT’s Frankenstein

PRIMORDIAL’s Exile Amongst The Ruins

ROB ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 Live

ZEKE’s Hellbender