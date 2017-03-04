Brave History March 4th, 2017 - NEWSTED, YES, SLAYER, NOCTURNAL RITES, VOLBEAT, TROUBLE, ACCEPT, HAMMERFALL, NASUM, OUR LAST NIGHT, GRAVE DIGGER, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, And More!

March 4, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities newsted yes slayer nocturnal rites volbeat trouble accept hammerfall nasum our last night grave digger hardcore superstar

Happy 54th Birthday Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963

R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015

Happy 53rd Birthday Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964

Happy 48th Birthday Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969

Happy 46th Birthday Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971

Happy 32nd Birthday TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985

Happy 32nd Birthday ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985

Happy 12th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday
WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir – March 4th, 2014
DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.” – March 4th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

Exclusive: WITHOUT MERCY Premier “In Waves” Lyric Video Featuring CHIMAIRA’s Mark Hunter

