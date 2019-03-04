Brave History March 4th, 2019 - NEWSTED, YES, SLAYER, NOCTURNAL RITES, VOLBEAT, TROUBLE, ACCEPT, HAMMERFALL, NASUM, OUR LAST NIGHT, GRAVE DIGGER, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963



R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015



Happy 55th Birthday Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964



Happy 50th Birthday Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969



Happy 48th Birthday Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971



Happy 34th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985



Happy 34th Birthday ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985



Happy 13th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005



Happy 11th Birthday NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday

WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir – March 4th, 2014

DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.” – March 4th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016