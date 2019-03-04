Brave History March 4th, 2019 - NEWSTED, YES, SLAYER, NOCTURNAL RITES, VOLBEAT, TROUBLE, ACCEPT, HAMMERFALL, NASUM, OUR LAST NIGHT, GRAVE DIGGER, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, And More!
March 4, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 56th Birthday Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963
R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015
Happy 55th Birthday Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964
Happy 50th Birthday Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969
Happy 48th Birthday Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971
Happy 34th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985
Happy 34th Birthday ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985
Happy 13th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday
WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir – March 4th, 2014
DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.” – March 4th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016