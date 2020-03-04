Brave History March 4th, 2020 - NEWSTED, YES, SLAYER, NOCTURNAL RITES, VOLBEAT, TROUBLE, ACCEPT, HAMMERFALL, NASUM, OUR LAST NIGHT, GRAVE DIGGER, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, And More!
Happy 57th Birthday Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963
R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015
Happy 56th Birthday Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964
Happy 51st Birthday Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969
Happy 49th Birthday Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971
Happy 35th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985
Happy 35th Birthday ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985
Happy 14th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday (March 4th, 2014)
WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir
DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.”
Happy 5th Birthday VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016