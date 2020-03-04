Brave History March 4th, 2020 - NEWSTED, YES, SLAYER, NOCTURNAL RITES, VOLBEAT, TROUBLE, ACCEPT, HAMMERFALL, NASUM, OUR LAST NIGHT, GRAVE DIGGER, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, And More!

March 4, 2020, 12 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities newsted yes slayer nocturnal rites volbeat trouble accept hammerfall nasum our last night grave digger hardcore superstar

Brave History March 4th, 2020 - NEWSTED, YES, SLAYER, NOCTURNAL RITES, VOLBEAT, TROUBLE, ACCEPT, HAMMERFALL, NASUM, OUR LAST NIGHT, GRAVE DIGGER, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963

R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015

Happy 56th Birthday Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964

Happy 51st Birthday Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969

Happy 49th Birthday Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971

Happy 35th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985

Happy 35th Birthday ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985

Happy 14th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005

Happy 12th Birthday NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday (March 4th, 2014)
WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir 
DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.” 

Happy 5th Birthday VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews