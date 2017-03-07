Brave History March 7th, 2017 - SANCTUARY, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOVERBOY, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, YES, KIX, MESHUGGAH, BURZUM, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

Happy 48th Birthday Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1969

Happy 52nd Birthday Eric A. Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965

Happy 63rd Birthday Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954

Happy 38th Birthday Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979

R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013

Happy 34th Birthday KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983

Happy 9th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday BURZUM’s Fallen – March 7th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s The Clans Are Still Marching – March 7th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday WINTER SOLSTICE’s The Fall Of Rome - March 7th, 2005

Happy 5th Birthday
LULLACRY’s Where Angels Fear - March 7th, 2012
TORTURE KILLER’s I Chose Death - March 7th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday
CARNIFEX’s Die Without Hope - March 7th, 2014
DAWN OF DESTINY’s F.E.A.R. - March 7th, 2014

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

