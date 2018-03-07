Brave History March 7th, 2018 - SANCTUARY, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOVERBOY, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, YES, KIX, MESHUGGAH, BURZUM, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!
March 7, 2018, 2 hours ago
R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1969 - December 13th, 2017
Happy 53rd Birthday Eric A. Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965
Happy 64th Birthday Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954
Happy 39th Birthday Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979
R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013
Happy 35th Birthday KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983
Happy 10th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday BURZUM’s Fallen – March 7th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s The Clans Are Still Marching – March 7th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday WINTER SOLSTICE’s The Fall Of Rome - March 7th, 2005
Happy 6th Birthday
LULLACRY’s Where Angels Fear - March 7th, 2012
TORTURE KILLER’s I Chose Death - March 7th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
CARNIFEX’s Die Without Hope - March 7th, 2014
DAWN OF DESTINY’s F.E.A.R. - March 7th, 2014