Brave History March 7th, 2018 - SANCTUARY, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOVERBOY, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, YES, KIX, MESHUGGAH, BURZUM, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1969 - December 13th, 2017



Happy 53rd Birthday Eric A. Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965



Happy 64th Birthday Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954



Happy 39th Birthday Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979



R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013



Happy 35th Birthday KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983



Happy 10th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday BURZUM’s Fallen – March 7th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s The Clans Are Still Marching – March 7th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday WINTER SOLSTICE’s The Fall Of Rome - March 7th, 2005

Happy 6th Birthday

LULLACRY’s Where Angels Fear - March 7th, 2012

TORTURE KILLER’s I Chose Death - March 7th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday

CARNIFEX’s Die Without Hope - March 7th, 2014

DAWN OF DESTINY’s F.E.A.R. - March 7th, 2014