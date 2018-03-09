Brave History March 9th, 2018 - BOSTON, ROBIN TROWER, TYPE O NEGATIVE, WITHIN TEMPTATION, THE HAUNTED, EPICA, And More!

R.I.P. Bradley Edward Delp (BOSTON, RTZ): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007



Happy 73rd Birthday ROBIN TROWER (ex-PROCOL HARUM) - March 9th, 1945



Happy 50th Birthday Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, KILL DEVIL HILL, A PAL HORSE NAMED DEATH) - March 9th, 1968



Happy 11th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Heart Of Everything - March 9th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Warning Shots - March 9th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 9th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday EPICA’s Requiem For The Indifferent – March 9th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s From The Coop – March 9th, 2008

Happy 3rd Birthday MORTIFICATION’s Realm Of The Skelataur – March 9th, 2015