Brave History May 12th, 2018 - JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BADLANDS, BILLY SQUIER, MOLLY HATCHET, KISS, THE CULT, DEVILDRIVER, MORBID ANGEL, MEGADETH, SODOM, TROUBLE, IRON MAIDEN, DIO, And More!
May 12, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 51st Birthday JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967
R.I.P. Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993
Happy 68th Birthday BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950
Happy 64th Birthday Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET) - May 12th, 1950
Happy 60th Birthday Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958
Happy 57th Birthday William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961
Happy 52nd Birthday Dez Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COALCHAMBER) - May 12th, 1966
Happy 29th Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989
Happy 17th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 12th, 2001
Happy 12th Birthday SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday TROUBLE's Simple Mind Condition - May 12th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 3rd Birthday VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015