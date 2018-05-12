Brave History May 12th, 2018 - JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BADLANDS, BILLY SQUIER, MOLLY HATCHET, KISS, THE CULT, DEVILDRIVER, MORBID ANGEL, MEGADETH, SODOM, TROUBLE, IRON MAIDEN, DIO, And More!

Brave History May 12th, 2018 - JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BADLANDS, BILLY SQUIER, MOLLY HATCHET, KISS, THE CULT, DEVILDRIVER, MORBID ANGEL, MEGADETH, SODOM, TROUBLE, IRON MAIDEN, DIO, And More!

Happy 51st Birthday JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967

R.I.P. Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993

Happy 68th Birthday BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950

Happy 64th Birthday Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET) - May 12th, 1950

Happy 60th Birthday Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958

Happy 57th Birthday William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961

Happy 52nd Birthday Dez Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COALCHAMBER) - May 12th, 1966

Happy 29th Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989

Happy 17th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 12th, 2001

Happy 12th Birthday SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday TROUBLE's Simple Mind Condition - May 12th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014 

More releases on this day:

Happy 3rd Birthday VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015



DIMMU BORGIR - "Council Of Wolves And Snakes" (Nuclear Blast)

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

