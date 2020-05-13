Brave History May 13th, 2020 - DEATH, BUCKETHEAD, MAGNUM, DOKKEN, ABYSMAL DAWN, DECEASED, MY DYING BRIDE, VALLENFYRE, AVATAR, DOWN, PRONG, AGALLOCH, And More!

May 13, 2020, an hour ago

R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001



Happy 51st Birthday Brian Patrick Carroll (Buckethead; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969



Happy 35th Birthday MAGNUM - On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985



Happy 12th Birthday DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday VALLENFYRE’s Splinters - May 13th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014



Happy 6th Birthday PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday (May 13th, 2008)

ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine

EMMURE's The Respect Issue

MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages

Happy 11th Birthday SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014