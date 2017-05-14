Brave History May 14th, 2017 - TESTAMENT, KING KOBRA, MARILLION, THE CULT, POISON, ALICE IN CHAINS, CREAM, THE YARDBIRDS, AMORPHIS, DEF LEPPARD, SCORPIONS, HATESPHERE, PRETTY MAIDS, TRIBULATION, And BLACK MAJESTY!

May 14, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 53rd Birthday Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964 

Happy 64th Birthday Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953 
 

Happy 61st Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956 
 

Happy 55th Birthday Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962 
 

Happy 55th Birthday C.C. Deville (POISON) - May 14th, 1962
 

Happy 51st Birthday Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966 
 

R.I.P. Jack Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 
 

R.I.P. Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22, 1943 – May 14th, 1976)
 

Happy 21st Birthday AMORPHIS’ Elegy - May 14th, 1996

 
Happy 21st Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996  
 

Happy 16th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001 
 

Happy 10th Birthday HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007 
 
 
Happy 4th Birthday THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013 
 

Happy 7th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium – May 14th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday TRIBULATION’s The Formulas Of Death – May 14th, 2013

 
More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010

