Brave History May 16th, 2017 - RONNIE JAMES DIO, FOGHAT, KING CRIMSON, ALICE COOPER, SONATA ARCTICA, NAZARETH, IRON MAIDEN, BARON ROJO, OBITUARY, MOTÖRHEAD, MESHUGGAH, MISERY INDEX, NOCTURNAL RITES, MOONSPELL, SABATON, And More!
May 16, 2017, 3 hours ago
R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010
Happy 71st Birthday Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946
Happy 71st Birthday Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946
Happy 50th Birthday Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967
Happy 42nd Birthday Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975
R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Happy 34th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983
Happy 34th Birthday BARON ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983
Happy 28th Birthday OBITUARY's Slowly We Rot - May 16th, 1989
Happy 17th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s We Are Motörhead – May 16th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirtythree - May 16th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008
Happy 3rd Birthday SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday
ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 - May 16th, 2011
NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 - May 16th, 2011
RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal - May 16th, 2011
THE SOULLESS’ Isolated - May 16th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014