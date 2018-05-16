Brave History May 16th, 2018 - RONNIE JAMES DIO, FOGHAT, KING CRIMSON, ALICE COOPER, SONATA ARCTICA, NAZARETH, IRON MAIDEN, BARON ROJO, OBITUARY, MOTÖRHEAD, MESHUGGAH, MISERY INDEX, NOCTURNAL RITES, MOONSPELL, SABATON, And More!
May 16, 2018, 16 minutes ago
R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010
Happy 72nd Birthday Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946
Happy 72nd Birthday Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946
Happy 51st Birthday Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967
Happy 43rd Birthday Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975
R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Happy 35th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983
Happy 35th Birthday BARON ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983
Happy 29th Birthday OBITUARY's Slowly We Rot - May 16th, 1989
Happy 18th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s We Are Motörhead – May 16th, 2000
Happy 13th Birthday MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirtythree - May 16th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday
ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 - May 16th, 2011
NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 - May 16th, 2011
RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal - May 16th, 2011
THE SOULLESS’ Isolated - May 16th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014