Brave History May 16th, 2020 - RONNIE JAMES DIO, FOGHAT, KING CRIMSON, ALICE COOPER, SONATA ARCTICA, NAZARETH, IRON MAIDEN, BARON ROJO, OBITUARY, MOTÖRHEAD, MESHUGGAH, MISERY INDEX, NOCTURNAL RITES, MOONSPELL, SABATON, And More!

May 16, 2020, 24 minutes ago

R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010

Happy 74th Birthday Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946

Happy 74th Birthday Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946 
 

Happy 53rd Birthday Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967

 
Happy 45th Birthday Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975

R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
 

Happy 37th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983

Happy 37th Birthday BARON ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983

Happy 31st Birthday OBITUARY's Slowly We Rot - May 16th, 1989 
 

Happy 20th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s We Are Motörhead – May 16th, 2000

 
Happy 15th Birthday MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirtythree - May 16th, 2005

Happy 14th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008
 

Happy 6th Birthday SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday (May 16th, 2011)
ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 
NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 
RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal
THE SOULLESS’ Isolated 

Happy 8th Birthday SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014



MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

