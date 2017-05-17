Brave History May 17th, 2017 - RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, JUDAS PRIEST, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!

May 17, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 41st Birthday RAINBOW's Rising - May 17th, 1976



Happy 59th Birthday PAUL DI'ANNO (IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958



Happy 68th Birthday William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949



Happy 60th Birthday Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957



Happy 52nd Birthday Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965



Happy 52nd Birthday Michael Starr (STEEL PANTHER) -May 17th, 1965



Happy 44th Birthday Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973



R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999



Happy 29th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988



Happy 29th Birthday VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988



Happy 12th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005



Happy 7th Birthday CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 56h Birthday

ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal – May 17th, 2011

ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland – May 17th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday

BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne – May 17th, 2013

GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia – May 17th, 2013