Brave History May 17th, 2017 - RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, JUDAS PRIEST, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!

Happy 41st Birthday RAINBOW's Rising - May 17th, 1976

Happy 59th Birthday PAUL DI'ANNO (IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958

Happy 68th Birthday William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949

Happy 60th Birthday Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957

Happy 52nd Birthday Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965

Happy 52nd Birthday Michael Starr (STEEL PANTHER) -May 17th, 1965 

Happy 44th Birthday Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973

R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999

Happy 29th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988

Happy 29th Birthday VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988

Happy 12th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005

Happy 7th Birthday CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 56th Birthday
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal – May 17th, 2011
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland – May 17th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne – May 17th, 2013
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia – May 17th, 2013

