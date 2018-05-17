Brave History May 17th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!
May 17, 2018, 38 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988
Happy 42nd Birthday RAINBOW's Rising - May 17th, 1976
Happy 60th Birthday PAUL DI'ANNO (IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958
Happy 69th Birthday William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949
Happy 61st Birthday Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957
Happy 53rd Birthday Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965
Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Starr (STEEL PANTHER) -May 17th, 1965
Happy 45th Birthday Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973
R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999
Happy 30th Birthday VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988
Happy 13th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal – May 17th, 2011
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland – May 17th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne – May 17th, 2013
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia – May 17th, 2013