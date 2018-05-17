Brave History May 17th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!

May 17, 2018, 38 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities rainbow iron maiden king crimson great white nine inch nails queens of the stone age ac/dc judas priest vinnie vincent invasion cynic annihilator

Brave History May 17th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988

Happy 42nd Birthday RAINBOW's Rising - May 17th, 1976

Happy 60th Birthday PAUL DI'ANNO (IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958

Happy 69th Birthday William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949

Happy 61st Birthday Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957

Happy 53rd Birthday Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965

Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Starr (STEEL PANTHER) -May 17th, 1965 

Happy 45th Birthday Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973

R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999

Happy 30th Birthday VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988

Happy 13th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal – May 17th, 2011
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland – May 17th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne – May 17th, 2013
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia – May 17th, 2013



Featured Audio

SKINLESS - "Savagery" (Relapse)

SKINLESS - "Savagery" (Relapse)

Featured Video

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

Latest Reviews