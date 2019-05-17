Brave History May 17th, 2019 - JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988

Happy 43rd Birthday RAINBOW's Rising - May 17th, 1976

R.I.P. Christopher John Boyle (Chris Cornell) – July 20th, 1964 – May 17th, 2017

Happy 61st Birthday PAUL DI'ANNO (IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958

Happy 70th Birthday William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949

Happy 62nd Birthday Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957

Happy 54th Birthday Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965

Happy 54th Birthday Michael Starr (STEEL PANTHER) -May 17th, 1965 

Happy 46th Birthday Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973

R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999

Happy 31st Birthday VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988

Happy 14th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal – May 17th, 2011
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland – May 17th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne – May 17th, 2013
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia – May 17th, 2013



