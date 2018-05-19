Brave History May 19th, 2018 - KISS, THE WHO, ZZ TOP, AC/DC, KATATONIA, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, COMMUNIC, WARBRINGER, LOUDNESS, PAIN OF SALVATION, COAL CHAMBER, And FAITH NO MORE!

Happy 26th Birthday KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992

Happy 73rd Birthday PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945

Happy 69th Birthday Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP) - May 19th, 1949

Happy 65th Birthday Phil Rudd (AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954

Happy 43rd Birthday Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975

R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001

Happy 46th Birthday URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972

Happy 13th Birthday COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010

Happy 3rd Birthday COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015

Happy 1st Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Reaching Into Infinity – May 19th, 2018

More releases on this day:

Happy 1st Birthday
3TEETH’s - May 19th, 2018
OCEANO’s Revelation – May 19th, 2018
PAPA ROACH’s Crooked Teeth – May 19th, 2018
ROCK GODDESS’ It’s More Than Rock And Roll EP – May 19th, 2018
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s In A World Of Fear – May 19th, 2018



