Brave History May 19th, 2019 - KISS, THE WHO, ZZ TOP, AC/DC, KATATONIA, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, COMMUNIC, WARBRINGER, LOUDNESS, PAIN OF SALVATION, COAL CHAMBER, And FAITH NO MORE!

May 19, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 27th Birthday KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992

Happy 74th Birthday PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945

Happy 70th Birthday Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP) - May 19th, 1949

Happy 66th Birthday Phil Rudd (AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954

Happy 44th Birthday Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975

R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001

Happy 47th Birthday URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972

Happy 14th Birthday COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005

Happy 10th Birthday WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Reaching Into Infinity – May 19th, 2018

More releases on this day:

Happy 2nd Birthday
3TEETH’s - May 19th, 2018
OCEANO’s Revelation – May 19th, 2018
PAPA ROACH’s Crooked Teeth – May 19th, 2018
ROCK GODDESS’ It’s More Than Rock And Roll EP – May 19th, 2018
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s In A World Of Fear – May 19th, 2018



