Brave History May 19th, 2019 - KISS, THE WHO, ZZ TOP, AC/DC, KATATONIA, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, COMMUNIC, WARBRINGER, LOUDNESS, PAIN OF SALVATION, COAL CHAMBER, And FAITH NO MORE!
May 19, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 27th Birthday KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992
Happy 74th Birthday PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945
Happy 70th Birthday Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP) - May 19th, 1949
Happy 66th Birthday Phil Rudd (AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954
Happy 44th Birthday Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975
R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001
Happy 47th Birthday URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972
Happy 14th Birthday COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010
Happy 4th Birthday COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Reaching Into Infinity – May 19th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 2nd Birthday
3TEETH’s
OCEANO’s Revelation – May 19th, 2018
PAPA ROACH’s Crooked Teeth – May 19th, 2018
ROCK GODDESS’ It’s More Than Rock And Roll EP – May 19th, 2018
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s In A World Of Fear – May 19th, 2018