Brave History May 19th, 2020 - KISS, THE WHO, ZZ TOP, AC/DC, KATATONIA, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, COMMUNIC, WARBRINGER, LOUDNESS, PAIN OF SALVATION, COAL CHAMBER, And FAITH NO MORE!
May 19, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 28th Birthday KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992
Happy 75th Birthday PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945
Happy 71st Birthday Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP) - May 19th, 1949
Happy 67th Birthday Phil Rudd (AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954
Happy 45th Birthday Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975
R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001
Happy 48th Birthday URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972
Happy 15th Birthday COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Reaching Into Infinity – May 19th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 3rd Birthday (May 19th, 2018)
3TEETH’s Shutdown.exe
OCEANO’s Revelation
PAPA ROACH’s Crooked Teeth
ROCK GODDESS’ It’s More Than Rock And Roll EP
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s In A World Of Fear