May 19, 2020, 2 hours ago

Brave History May 19th, 2020 - KISS, THE WHO, ZZ TOP, AC/DC, KATATONIA, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, COMMUNIC, WARBRINGER, LOUDNESS, PAIN OF SALVATION, COAL CHAMBER, And FAITH NO MORE!

Happy 28th Birthday KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992

Happy 75th Birthday PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945

Happy 71st Birthday Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP) - May 19th, 1949

Happy 67th Birthday Phil Rudd (AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954

Happy 45th Birthday Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975

R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001

Happy 48th Birthday URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972

Happy 15th Birthday COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Reaching Into Infinity – May 19th, 2018

More releases on this day:

Happy 3rd Birthday (May 19th, 2018)
3TEETH’s Shutdown.exe  
OCEANO’s Revelation 
PAPA ROACH’s Crooked Teeth
ROCK GODDESS’ It’s More Than Rock And Roll EP 
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s In A World Of Fear



