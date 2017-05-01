Brave History May 1st, 2017 - LITA FORD, ZEBRA, DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER, DOUBLE DEALER, HEATHEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, RUSH, BUCKETHEAD, And DELAIN
May 1, 2017, 24 minutes ago
Happy 33rd Birthday LITA FORD's Dancing On The Edge – May 1st, 1984
Happy 64th Birthday Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953
Happy 53rd Birthday Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964
Happy 49th Birthday Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968
Happy 47th Birthday Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970
Happy 34th Birthday LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983
Happy 30th Birthday HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987
Happy 27th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990
Happy 10th Birthday RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday DELAIN’s Interlude (compilation) – May 1st, 2013