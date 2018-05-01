Brave History May 1st, 2018 - LITA FORD, ZEBRA, DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER, DOUBLE DEALER, HEATHEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, RUSH, BUCKETHEAD, And DELAIN

Happy 34th Birthday LITA FORD's Dancing On The Edge – May 1st, 1984

Happy 65th Birthday Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953

Happy 54th Birthday Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964

Happy 50th Birthday Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968

Happy 48th Birthday Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970

Happy 35th Birthday LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983

Happy 31st Birthday HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987

Happy 28th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990

Happy 11th Birthday RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday DELAIN’s Interlude (compilation) – May 1st, 2013

