Brave History May 1st, 2018 - LITA FORD, ZEBRA, DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER, DOUBLE DEALER, HEATHEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, RUSH, BUCKETHEAD, And DELAIN
May 1, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 34th Birthday LITA FORD's Dancing On The Edge – May 1st, 1984
Happy 65th Birthday Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953
Happy 54th Birthday Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964
Happy 50th Birthday Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968
Happy 48th Birthday Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970
Happy 35th Birthday LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983
Happy 31st Birthday HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987
Happy 28th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990
Happy 11th Birthday RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday DELAIN’s Interlude (compilation) – May 1st, 2013