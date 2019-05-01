Brave History May 1st, 2019 - LITA FORD, ZEBRA, DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER, DOUBLE DEALER, HEATHEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, RUSH, BUCKETHEAD, And DELAIN

Happy 35th Birthday LITA FORD's Dancing On The Edge – May 1st, 1984



Happy 66th Birthday Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953



Happy 55th Birthday Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964



Happy 51st Birthday Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968



Happy 49th Birthday Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970



Happy 36th Birthday LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983



Happy 32nd Birthday HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987



Happy 29th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990



Happy 12th Birthday RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday DELAIN’s Interlude (compilation) – May 1st, 2013

