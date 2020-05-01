Brave History May 1st, 2020 - LITA FORD, ZEBRA, DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER, DOUBLE DEALER, HEATHEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, RUSH, BUCKETHEAD, And DELAIN

May 1, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 36th Birthday LITA FORD's Dancing On The Edge – May 1st, 1984

Happy 67th Birthday Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953

Happy 56th Birthday Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964

Happy 52nd Birthday Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968

Happy 50th Birthday Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970

Happy 37th Birthday LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983

Happy 33rd Birthday HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987

Happy 30th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990

Happy 13th Birthday RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday DELAIN’s Interlude (compilation) – May 1st, 2013



PARADISE LOST – “Fall From Grace” (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

