Brave History May 20th, 2017 - DARK TRANQUILLITY, JOE COCKER, THE DOORS, HURRICANE, KISS, PANTERA, SAVATAGE, SLAUGHTER, SOILWORK, MYSTIC PROPHECY, HAMMERFALL, PAGAN'S MIND, MAYAN, LEPROUS, And CALIFORNIA BREED!

May 20, 2017, 25 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities dark tranquillity joe cocker the doors hurricane kiss pantera savatage slaughter soilwork mystic prophecy hammerall mayan leprous california breed

Brave History May 20th, 2017 - DARK TRANQUILLITY, JOE COCKER, THE DOORS, HURRICANE, KISS, PANTERA, SAVATAGE, SLAUGHTER, SOILWORK, MYSTIC PROPHECY, HAMMERFALL, PAGAN'S MIND, MAYAN, LEPROUS, And CALIFORNIA BREED!

Happy 43rd Birthday Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) – May 20th, 1974

R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014

R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013

Happy 57th Birthday Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960

Happy 37th Birthday KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980

Happy 32nd Birthday SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985

Happy 29th Birthday PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988

Happy 20th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997

Happy 19th Birthday SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998

Happy 8th Birthday MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

DIVINITY - "Atlas"

DIVINITY - "Atlas"

Latest Reviews