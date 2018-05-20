Brave History May 20th, 2018 - PANTERA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, JOE COCKER, THE DOORS, HURRICANE, KISS, SAVATAGE, SLAUGHTER, SOILWORK, MYSTIC PROPHECY, HAMMERFALL, PAGAN'S MIND, MAYAN, LEPROUS, And CALIFORNIA BREED!

Happy 30th Birthday PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988

Happy 44th Birthday Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) – May 20th, 1974

R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014

R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013

Happy 58th Birthday Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960

Happy 38th Birthday KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980

Happy 33rd Birthday SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985

Happy 21st Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997

Happy 20th Birthday SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998

Happy 9th Birthday MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014



