Brave History May 20th, 2019 - PANTERA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, JOE COCKER, THE DOORS, HURRICANE, KISS, SAVATAGE, SLAUGHTER, SOILWORK, MYSTIC PROPHECY, HAMMERFALL, PAGAN'S MIND, MAYAN, LEPROUS, And CALIFORNIA BREED!

May 20, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 31st Birthday PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988

Happy 45th Birthday Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) – May 20th, 1974

R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014

R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013

Happy 59th Birthday Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960

Happy 39th Birthday KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980

Happy 34th Birthday SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985

Happy 22nd Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997

Happy 21st Birthday SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998

Happy 10th Birthday MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014



