Brave History May 20th, 2019 - PANTERA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, JOE COCKER, THE DOORS, HURRICANE, KISS, SAVATAGE, SLAUGHTER, SOILWORK, MYSTIC PROPHECY, HAMMERFALL, PAGAN'S MIND, MAYAN, LEPROUS, And CALIFORNIA BREED!

Happy 31st Birthday PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988



Happy 45th Birthday Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) – May 20th, 1974



R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014



R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013



Happy 59th Birthday Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960



Happy 39th Birthday KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980



Happy 34th Birthday SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985



Happy 22nd Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997



Happy 21st Birthday SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998



Happy 10th Birthday MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014

