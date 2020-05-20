Brave History May 20th, 2020 - PANTERA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, JOE COCKER, THE DOORS, HURRICANE, KISS, SAVATAGE, SLAUGHTER, SOILWORK, MYSTIC PROPHECY, HAMMERFALL, PAGAN'S MIND, MAYAN, LEPROUS, And CALIFORNIA BREED!
May 20, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Happy 32nd Birthday PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988
Happy 46th Birthday Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) – May 20th, 1974
R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014
R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013
Happy 60th Birthday Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960
Happy 40th Birthday KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980
Happy 35th Birthday SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985
Happy 23rd Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998
Happy 11th Birthday MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014