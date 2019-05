Brave History May 21st, 2019 - MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, THE KINKS, SIX FEET UNDER, TORA TORA, ATOMIC ROOSTER, SAXON, RIOT, ANVIL, CINDERELLA, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SCORPIONS, ARCH ENEMY, DIO, POISON, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, MASTERPLAN, SABATON, And More!

May 21, 2019, 11 minutes ago

R.I.P. Nick Menza (MEGADETH): July 23rd, 1964 – May 21st, 2016



Happy 43rd Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Agents Of Fortune - May 21st, 1976



Happy 76th Birthday John Dalton (THE KINKS) - May 21st, 1943



Happy 40th Birthday Kevin Talley (SIX FEET UNDER, DAATH, CHIMAIRA, MISERY INDEX, NOTHNEGAL, DYING FETUS) - May 21st, 1979



Happy 52nd Birthday Anthony Corder (TORA TORA) - May 21st, 1966



R.I.P. Vincent Crane (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ATOMIC ROOSTER): May 21st, 1943 – February 14th, 1989



Happy 40th Birthday SAXON's Saxon - May 21st, 1979



Happy 37th Birthday RIOT's Restless Breed - May 21st, 1982



Happy 32nd Birthday ANVIL's Strength Of Steel - May 21st, 1987



Happy 31st Birthday CINDERELLA's Long Cold Winter - May 21, 1988



Happy 23rd Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Vile - May 21st, 1996



Happy 23rd Birthday SCORPIONS’ Pure Instinct - May 21st, 1996



Happy 20th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Burning Bridges - May 21st, 1999



Happy 17th Birthday DIO's Killing The Dragon - May 21st, 2002



Happy 17th Birthday POISON's HollyWeird - May 21st, 2002



Happy 9th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Invictus (Iconoclast III) - May 21st, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s Time To Be King - May 21st, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday SABATON’s Coat of Arms - May 21st, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday Y&T’s Facemelter - May 21st, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday FIREWIND’s Few Against Many - May 21st, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday AIRBOURNE's Black Dog Barking - May 21st, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH’s Lay My Soul to Waste - May 21st, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday AVALON’s The Land Of New Hope – May 21st, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday U.D.O.’s Steelhammer - May 21st, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday 8 FOOT SATIVA’s Poison Of Ages – May 21st, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

AEON’s Path Of Fire – May 21st, 2010

DÉTENTE Decline’s May 21st, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

EVIL MASQUERADE’s Pentagram – May 21st, 2012

TESSERACT’s Perspective (EP) – May 21st, 2012