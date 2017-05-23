Brave History May 23rd, 2017 - HELLOWEEN, THE WHO, KISS, DOKKEN, SUFFOCATION, SIGH, CRYPTOPSY, KATAKLYSM, IRON MAIDEN, MISERY INDEX, RAGE, And UNISONIC!
May 23, 2017, 7 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 - May 23rd, 1987
Happy Birthday Phil Allocco (ex-LAW AND ORDER) – May 23rd
Happy 48th Birthday THE WHO’s Tommy - May 23rd, 1969
Happy 38th Birthday KISS' Dynasty - May 23rd, 1979
Happy 22nd Birthday DOKKEN's Dysfunctional - May 23rd, 1995
Happy 22nd Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pierced From Within - May 23rd, 1995
Happy 10th Birthday SIGH's Hangman's Hymn - May 23rd, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday CRYPTOPSY's The Unspoken King - May 23rd, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday KATAKLYSM's Prevail - May 23rd, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s From Fear to Eternity - May 23rd, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday MISERY INDEX’ The Killing Gods - May 23rd, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday RAGE’s The Soundchaser Archives - May 23rd, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday UNISONIC’s For the Kingdom - May 23rd, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday PROTOTYPE's Continuum - May 23rd, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday WOLVERINE’s Communication Lost – May 23rd, 2011