Brave History May 23rd, 2019 - KISS, THE WHO, DOKKEN, SUFFOCATION, SIGH, CRYPTOPSY, KATAKLYSM, IRON MAIDEN, MISERY INDEX, RAGE, And UNISONIC!

May 23, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 40th Birthday KISS' Dynasty - May 23rd, 1979



Happy 32nd Birthday HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 - May 23rd, 1987



Happy Birthday Phil Allocco (ex-LAW AND ORDER) – May 23rd



Happy 50th Birthday THE WHO’s Tommy - May 23rd, 1969



Happy 24th Birthday DOKKEN's Dysfunctional - May 23rd, 1995



Happy 24th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pierced From Within - May 23rd, 1995



Happy 12th Birthday SIGH's Hangman's Hymn - May 23rd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday CRYPTOPSY's The Unspoken King - May 23rd, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday KATAKLYSM's Prevail - May 23rd, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s From Fear to Eternity - May 23rd, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday MISERY INDEX’ The Killing Gods - May 23rd, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday RAGE’s The Soundchaser Archives - May 23rd, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday UNISONIC’s For the Kingdom - May 23rd, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday PROTOTYPE's Continuum - May 23rd, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday WOLVERINE’s Communication Lost – May 23rd, 2011