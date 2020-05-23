Brave History May 23rd, 2020 - KISS, THE WHO, DOKKEN, SUFFOCATION, SIGH, CRYPTOPSY, KATAKLYSM, IRON MAIDEN, MISERY INDEX, RAGE, And UNISONIC!

May 23, 2020, 17 minutes ago

Happy 41st Birthday KISS' Dynasty - May 23rd, 1979



Happy 33rd Birthday HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 - May 23rd, 1987



Happy Birthday Phil Allocco (ex-LAW AND ORDER) – May 23rd



Happy 51st Birthday THE WHO’s Tommy - May 23rd, 1969



Happy 25th Birthday DOKKEN's Dysfunctional - May 23rd, 1995



Happy 25th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pierced From Within - May 23rd, 1995



Happy 13th Birthday SIGH's Hangman's Hymn - May 23rd, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday CRYPTOPSY's The Unspoken King - May 23rd, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday KATAKLYSM's Prevail - May 23rd, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s From Fear to Eternity - May 23rd, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday MISERY INDEX’ The Killing Gods - May 23rd, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday RAGE’s The Soundchaser Archives - May 23rd, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday UNISONIC’s For the Kingdom - May 23rd, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday PROTOTYPE's Continuum - May 23rd, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday WOLVERINE’s Communication Lost – May 23rd, 2011