Brave History May 24th, 2018 - W.A.S.P., BOB DYLAN, WISHBONE ASH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, THE BLACK CROWES, SLIPKNOT, DESTRUCTION, AC/DC, VAN HALEN, FREHLEY'S COMET, NILE, DEW-SCENTED, ENFORCER, ANVIL, And More!

May 24, 2018, 14 minutes ago

Happy 25th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Crimson Idol (U.S. release) - May 24th, 1993



Happy 77th Birthday Robert Zimmerman (BOB DYLAN) - May 24th, 1941



Happy 72nd Birthday Steve Upton (WISHBONE ASH) - May 24th, 1946



Happy 71st Birthday Albert Bouchard (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLUE COUPE) May 24th, 1946



Happy 49th Birthday Rich Robinson (BLACK CROWES) - May 24th, 1969



R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010



Happy 33rd Birthday DESTRUCTION's Infernal Overkill - May 24th, 1985



Happy 32nd Birthday AC/DC's Who Made Who - May 24th, 1986



Happy 30th Birthday VAN HALEN's OU812 - May 24th 1988



Happy 30th Birthday FREHLEY'S COMET's Second Sighting - May 24th, 1988



Happy 13th Birthday NILE's Annihilation Of The Wicked - May 24th, 2005



Happy 8th Birthday DEW-SCENTED’s Invocation - May 24th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday ENFORCER’s Diamonds – May 24th, 2010



Happy 5th Birthday KYLESA’s Ultraviolet - May 24th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday ANVIL’s Hope in Hell - May 24, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday SUIDAKRA’s Eternal Defiance - May 24th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday DEW-SCENTED’s Insurgent - May 24th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday LENG TCH’E’s Hypomanic – May 24th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

DEVOLVED’s Oblivion – May 24th, 2011

HAEMORRHAGE’s Hospital Carnage – May 24th, 2011