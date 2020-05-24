Brave History May 24th, 2020 - W.A.S.P., BOB DYLAN, WISHBONE ASH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, THE BLACK CROWES, SLIPKNOT, DESTRUCTION, AC/DC, VAN HALEN, FREHLEY'S COMET, NILE, DEW-SCENTED, ENFORCER, ANVIL, And More!

May 24, 2020, 34 minutes ago

Happy 27th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Crimson Idol (U.S. release) - May 24th, 1993



Happy 79th Birthday Robert Zimmerman (BOB DYLAN) - May 24th, 1941



Happy 74th Birthday Steve Upton (WISHBONE ASH) - May 24th, 1946



Happy 73rd Birthday Albert Bouchard (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLUE COUPE) May 24th, 1946



Happy 51st Birthday Rich Robinson (BLACK CROWES) - May 24th, 1969



R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010



Happy 35th Birthday DESTRUCTION's Infernal Overkill - May 24th, 1985



Happy 34th Birthday AC/DC's Who Made Who - May 24th, 1986



Happy 32nd Birthday VAN HALEN's OU812 - May 24th 1988



Happy 32nd Birthday FREHLEY'S COMET's Second Sighting - May 24th, 1988



Happy 15th Birthday NILE's Annihilation Of The Wicked - May 24th, 2005



Happy 10th Birthday DEW-SCENTED’s Invocation - May 24th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday ENFORCER’s Diamonds – May 24th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday KYLESA’s Ultraviolet - May 24th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday ANVIL’s Hope in Hell - May 24, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SUIDAKRA’s Eternal Defiance - May 24th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday DEW-SCENTED’s Insurgent - May 24th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday LENG TCH’E’s Hypomanic – May 24th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday (May 24th, 2011)

DEVOLVED’s Oblivion

HAEMORRHAGE’s Hospital Carnage