Brave History May 25th, 2017 - DEATH, SCORPIONS, KANSAS, MEGADETH, SONATA ARCTICA, DAVID GILMOUR, ANVIL, DIO, ANTHRAX, DORO, SLIPKNOT, CALIBAN, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DIR EN GREY, SABATON, GRAND MAGUS, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday DEATH’s Scream Bloody Gore - May 25th, 1987



Happy 69th Birthday Klaus Meine (SCORPIONS) - May 25th, 1948



Happy 67th Birthday Robert Eugene "Robby" Steinhardt (KANSAS) - May 25th, 1950



Happy 48th Birthday Glen Drover (MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, EIDOLON) - May 25th, 1969



Happy 38th Birthday Mikko Harkin (ex-SONATA ARCTICA) - May 25th, 1979



Happy 39th Birthday DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 25th, 1978



Happy 36th Birthday ANVIL’s Hard ’N’ Heavy - May 25th, 1981



Happy 34th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – May 25th, 1983



Happy 24th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Sound Of White Noise - May 25th, 1993



Happy 19th Birthday DORO’s Love Me In Black - May 25th, 1998



Happy 13th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - May 25th, 2004



Happy 10th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Unia - May 25th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday CALIBAN's The Awakening - May 25th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Trinity – May 25th, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Uroboros – May 25th, 2007



Happy 5th Birthday SABATON’s Carolus Rex - May 25th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ The Hunt - May 25th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

ALTARIA's Divine Invitation - May 25th, 2007

MANEGARM's Vargstenen - May 25th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday

AVA INFERI's Blood Of Bacchus - May 25th, 2009

HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Iconoclast (Part 2: Bildersturm - The Visual Resistance) (DVD) - May 25th, 2009

PATHOSRAY's Sunless Skies - May 25th, 2009

XASTHUR's All Reflections Drained - May 25th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday

ROSETTA’s A Determinism of Morality - May 25th, 2010

STARKWEATHER’s This Sheltering Night - May 25th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday

5 STAR GRAVE’s Drugstore Hell – May 25th, 2011

AHAB’s The Giant – May 25th, 2011

INCISION’s 15 Years Of Exaggerated Torment – May 25th, 2011

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Bye Bye Lullaby – May 25th, 2011

LEPROUS’ The Congregation – May 25th, 2011

SHINING’s Fodd Forlorare – May 25th, 2011